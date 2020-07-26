Rusev reveals his "new job" in hilarious video with Lana

Former WWE Superstar Rusev is currently enjoying time away from the ring and is quite active on his official YouTube and Twitch channels lately. Now known as Miro, Rusev recently posted a hilarious clip on his YouTube channel, a promo for what he dubs as his "new job" - Miro's leg cream!

The Bulgarian Brute can be seen showing off his calves and promoting a cream that is bound to help the ones whose legs are "lacking luster". The video soon switches to Rusev finishing the presentation and asks the panel their thoughts on the cream. Lana, who's sitting in front of Rusev, ponders over the presentation for a few seconds, and then begins to clap, with the other two women doing the same.

Rusev is beyond happy at the positive response, and yells out, "Let's get cremated!" This is just one of several puns Rusev makes throughout the clip.

Check out the hilarious video below:

My new job.



Subscribe to my YouTube channel for more: https://t.co/86oK6zyPAG pic.twitter.com/r0iNqj8nWd — Miro (@ToBeMiro) July 25, 2020

Rusev has been quite active on social media following his release

Rusev was released by WWE in April, along with several other WWE Superstars. He had been a part of the main roster for around six years at that point. Rusev and Lana soon became forces to be reckoned with, back in 2014, and the former went on to target John Cena on the road to WrestleMania 31. Over the next few years, Rusev feuded with several big names such as Roman Reigns, Dolph Ziggler, and Bobby Lashley.

Ever since he was released, Rusev began live-streaming on Twitch, and also got quite active on YouTube. Rusev's YouTube channel is a goldmine of engaging and intriguing stories from his days in WWE.

Rusev, unlike many other released WWE Superstars, hasn't opened up yet about what he plans to do next in terms of wrestling. Looking at his WWE resume and his ability to organically get over with the fans, any promotion would benefit from having him on their roster.