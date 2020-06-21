Rusev reveals real thoughts about John Cena in WWE

Rusev did not hold back and revealed what he actually thought about John Cena in WWE.

Rusev is currently working on his YouTube channel and is still not signed to a new company.

Rusev is known for being one of the most destructive forces to have ever come to WWE but to never have all of his abilities fully utilized. Rusev was among the number of WWE Superstars who were released earlier this year during the pandemic in April, as a part of their cost-cutting measures. During his career in WWE, Rusev had several excellent feuds, but one of his most notable feuds was against John Cena where they had multiple matches for the WWE United States Championship.

Thank you All, Rusev out! — Miro (@ToBeMiro) April 15, 2020

During a recent video he posted on his YouTube channel, Rusev talked about John Cena and their time facing each other in WWE.

Rusev praises John Cena during their WWE feud

Rusev had nothing but praise for John Cena while talking about the 16-time WWE Champion. He said that he was really happy to have faced John Cena when he was at his best, and in the early parts of his WWE career. Rusev talked about how John Cena helped him, and he was very happy to work with him in their WWE matches, which included a lot of house shows and live events as well.

Rusev revealed, that according to him. he excelled and did the best that he could during his matches with John Cena during their live events.

"Cena’s mentality, Cena’s psychology is so freaking good because he knows what the deal is and he just knows and he gets it... Cena knows so much, Cena knows more than anyone in the current business and in the past few years. He just knows. I was just so blessed to be with him for so many years. We worked so many matches in so many live events and everything. That’s where I think I excelled the most.”

Ever since he has been released, there has been no further information about what's next for Rusev.

The sea monster from southpaw wrestling finally made its main roster debut! — Miro (@ToBeMiro) June 15, 2020

While his 90-day no-compete clause is yet to run out, Impact Wrestling created some disturbance by using the Bulgarian flag in a promo video, hinting at Rusev possibly going to Impact.

However, the former WWE United States Champion revealed that nothing was sure yet, and if Impact Wrestling wanted to pay him a million dollars per match, he might make an appearance.