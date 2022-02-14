×
Former WWE Superstar Rusev reveals he was signed with torn ACL

Rusev is a former United States Champion
Saunak Nag
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Feb 14, 2022 12:55 AM IST
Former WWE Superstar Rusev has revealed that he was hired by WWE with a torn ACL.

Rusev penned a contract with Vince McMahon's promotion in 2010 and broke into the main roster at Royal Rumble 2014. His first reign as a champion came in November that year when he defeated Sheamus to bag the United States Championship.

He would go on to feud with the likes of Dolph Ziggler and Big E during his six-year stint on WWE television. He was also part of a stable named The League Of Nations alongside Sheamus, Alberto Del Rio, and Wade Barrett.

Speaking on the The Kurt Angle Show, the Bulgarian bruiser explained that he tore his ACL before even entering WWE's developmental program:

“I went to WWE developmental with a torn ACL. But they didn’t know that because once again, God, the man up there, Jesus Christ, protected me. I tore my ACL even before I went to developmental. I went to my tryout with a torn ACL. I just wrapped my knee with duct tape," said Rusev. (20:14)
The current AEW star also revealed that after a medical check-up the doctor gave him the green light to wrestle.

"They send you to these medical checks in Pittsburgh, in your hometown. I go, and I lay down because I know they’re gonna come and check this. So I pray. I pray this entire time. Jesus, Lord, Our Father, please let it be okay. I already know that my ACL was torn, and I know that they’re returning people if you’re wrong. (...) [The doctor] sits down, pulls on my knee, pulls on my knee. He says I’m okay. I’m good to go." (20:49)

Rusev wrestled Bryan Danielson while injured

Since the Full Gear pay-per-view in November, the man now known as Miro has not been seen on AEW television. The reason for his absence has recently been revealed.

According to Fightful, The Redeemer had been wrestling with a hamstring injury since his TNT Championship reign in September. After losing his title to Sammy Guevara on the September 29th edition of AEW Dynamite, the former WWE Superstar wrestled at Full Gear with his leg taped up.

Miro wasn't supposed to appear at the PPV at all, but was penciled in as a replacement for Jon Moxley in the AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament. The former TNT Champion lost in a brutal bout with eventual tournament winner Bryan Danielson and has since been recovering at home.

Do you think WWE could have made more use of Rusev? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Jacob Terrell
