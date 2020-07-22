Rusev reveals how some Superstars 'tested' him backstage

Former WWE Superstar Rusev, who now goes by the name Miro, recently spoke about the 205 Live roster and his interactions with them while he was in WWE. The former US Champion revealed on his Twitch channel that while most of the roster left before 205 Live began, he used to stick behind to watch the action.

Rusev also stated that the Cruiserweights would test his knowledge about their show. He talked about an interesting incident where he Mustafa Ali asked him about the finish of a match and he answered correctly.

He further went on to praise the division, calling them 'so frickin good'.

''I was a huge fan of 205 Live. I used to watch them all the time. Everybody else would leave. Then they’d test me. Can you believe that they tested me? It is true. Remember how you tested me? Then you guys asked me who’s finisher is what? Like I’m a frickin’ mark. I’m telling you, but I passed. Ali asked me, what’s his finish? I told him. Everybody was kind of asking me… These guys worked so hard, man. They’re so good too. They’re so frickin’ good. Ask Lince why he got in such good shape. Ask him. Again, I’m putting myself over.'' (H/T: Wrestlingheadlines)

Even though 205 Live is till part of the WWE Network, it feels that the company has given up on the show as of late. The majority of the bigger stars have been moved to NXT, RAW or SmackDown and the runtime is now 30 minutes instead of an hour.

What's next for Rusev?

Rusev was one of the multiple Superstars being released by the company due to the ongoing pandemic. Rusev is currently running his Twitter and YouTube channels. There were rumors that Rusev may join Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary. However, that did not happen.

Rusev is one of the most talented athletes in the world of pro-wrestling and it is certain that sooner or later he will join another promotion. Many fans believed that the hard-hitting style of NJPW may be the perfect fit for Rusev, while others believe his star-power could be of great advantage to AEW.