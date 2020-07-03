Rusev reveals how WWE reacted when he married Lana

The former WWE Superstar got married to Lana on July 29, 2016.

The couple was in a relationship since their time in WWE NXT.

Lana and Rusev

Back when he was in NXT, former WWE Superstar Rusev met his future wife Lana. The two were paired together and their on-screen association steadily turned into real affection towards each other.

While talking with fans on his official Twitch handle, Rusev talked about how his relationship with Lana blossomed. The Bulgarian Brute also revealed that back when they got married in 2016, they received tons of heat from WWE. The statement came in response to a fan question about whether he had heat with anyone in WWE.

Why would I have heat with anybody? I mean, you see me how I am, do you think, I will go out there and have heat? I'm not a confrontational person. Yes, I stand up for myself. Yes, I stand up for my wife. Yes, I stand up for what I believe in. But if you don't believe in the same thing man, it's your freaking company. Do whatever you want, I can't force you, I can't force you, so I don't think having heat with anybody has anything to do with it.

We got heat when we got... married or what not, the engagement thing. We got a lot of heat there, but everybody knows that. That's not a secret to anybody.

Rusev talks getting heat for marrying Lana:

Rusev and Lana were mainstays on WWE TV for over six years

Rusev and Lana were in a relationship for years on end, before tying the knot in July 2016. The duo was featured together in various storylines, most notably with Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Lashley. The Ziggler angle saw Lana getting together with the former World Champion.

Last year, Lana got together with Lashley and the two professed their love for each other. The storyline continued for months, with Lashley getting the upper hand over Rusev on most occasions. Rusev was released from WWE in April, while Lana's on-screen association with Lashley continued on WWE RAW.