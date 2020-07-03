Rusev says WWE created 4-man faction to build Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns feuded with the stable back when he was receiving a monster push.

Reigns scored a countout victory over the stable, soon after its formation.

Roman Reigns

Former WWE Superstar Rusev - who was released by WWE earlier this year - recently had a chat with Sheamus on his official Twitch channel, and the duo talked in length about their run as part of The League of Nations. The faction consisted of four foreigners, namely Rusev, King Barrett, Alberto Del Rio, and Sheamus.

It was formed in late 2015, when WWE was pushing Roman Reigns with all its might. Rusev recalled how the group's first outing was a 4-on-1 Handicap match against The Big Dog, and how it ended with Reigns defeating the quartet.

Rusev further stated that they knew right there and then that the loss didn't help them in any manner. He added that WWE's sole purpose of forming the faction was to put Reigns over.

"When it all comes down to it, we were created for one purpose, and that's to build Roman."

Rusev and Sheamus reflect on their run with The League of Nations:

Roman Reigns was stronger following his feud with The League of Nations

The League of Nations feuded with Roman Reigns for a while, and was instrumental in putting him out of the 2016 Royal Rumble match. The Big Dog came out later in the match, despite previously having suffered a vicious beating at the hands of the quartet.

Roman Reigns ended up losing the match when all was said and done, and Triple H made a surprise entry at #30 and eliminated Reigns, moments before throwing Dean Ambrose out to win the competition. Reigns would have the last laugh though, as he went on to defeat Triple H for the WWE World title in the main event of WrestleMania 32.