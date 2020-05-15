Vince McMahon and Rusev

In a Twitter interaction, former WWE Superstar Rusev said that he can't and won't use his nickname 'Bulgarian Brute' in the future. On April 15th, Rusev was one of the many Superstars and backstage personnel that was released by the WWE as a cost-cutting measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When a fan on Twitter called him by his nickname 'Bulgarian Brute', Rusev said that he can't and won't use it since WWE holds the trademarks to the name.

That’s a WWE name i can’t and won’t use https://t.co/dl3EfD6MVu — Miro (@RusevBUL) May 14, 2020

Rusev released by WWE

Last month, WWE released over 30 in-ring and backstage personnel as a cost-cutting measure including big names like Kurt Angle, Rusev himself, The Good Brothers, Heath Slater and several others. In the following weeks, several others Superstars like Curtis Axel, Cain Velasquez and Sting were also let go from their contracts.

In the months leading up to his release, Rusev was used sporadically on TV after WWE dropped the ball on the storyline involving Bobby Lashley, Lana, Liv Morgan and himself. He was also involved in a contract dispute with WWE, as reported by Dave Meltzer. These two factors played a major role in WWE releasing Rusev.

