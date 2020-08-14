Rusev shares what WWE did to make the Rusev Day chants go away; recalls yelling at a writer

Rusev won the hearts of many members of the WWE Universe when he, along with Aiden English, formed Rusev Day. The crowd couldn't stop chanting his name and yelling Happy Rusev Day at the top of their voices. It's surprising that the duo didn't win Tag Team gold in the WWE.

How WWE tried to make Rusev Day chants go away

Rusev was a guest on The Ryback Show. During the interview, Rusev spoke about his WWE run and Vince McMahon's strange excuse for Rusev's merchandise selling out faster than Roman Reigns'.

While in conversation, Rusev also spoke about WWE trying to make the Rusev Day chants go away and him yelling at a writer.

“They started putting my segments early so the Rusev chants can go away. There was a period where I wasn’t even supposed to be at WrestleMania, the one that I lost to Jinder, at the height of my career of Rusev Day. I was not on TV for three weeks. At this point, I am sitting backstage listening to the people all day chant Rusev Day. At this point, I went to see one of the writers and said this is not right. This is the first time I yelled at a writer, which I feel really bad. He said, ‘we don’t know what to do.’ I said, ‘what do you mean you don’t know what to do? Just listen. Stay here and listen. They will tell you what to do.’ I’m busting my a$$ to get to the top level and finally, I’m getting close. Then they shove me down and I don’t understand why. What am I fighting for? In NXT, you fight to get to the main roster because you are going to make more money. You are going to have a better life for yourself. In WWE, I did everything. I started getting into acting classes. I started working on my body. I started with all the extra stuff because I said, ‘I’m not going to have nothing they can say, well this guy is not this or that.’" (h/t to WrestlingNews.co)