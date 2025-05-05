Rusev takes a shot at AEW ahead of WWE in-ring return on RAW

Rusev has stunned the WWE Universe again with an apparent invitation to his next victim. Triple H recently re-hired the former AEW TNT Champion, and his RAW After WrestleMania comeback ended with the destruction of the Alpha Academy. With red brand showtime in less than an hour, Rusev stopped to issue a confusing offer to Otis, and take another overt shot at All Elite Wrestling.

The Bulgarian Brute will wrestle his first WWE match in 1,905 days when he faces The Blue Collar Brawler for the first time on tonight's RAW. One week after the surprise beatdown on Otis and Akira Tozawa, Rusev's vignette last Monday referred to AEW as The Abyss, and seemed to knock his time in Tony Khan's company, before declaring himself to be redeemed, back to fix others in WWE.

WWE cameras caught up with Rusev as he arrived at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, today. The three-time former United States Champion fueled speculation with his plea to Otis, which some see as an ominous invitation. The Bulgarian Brute once again billed himself as The Tempest, and seemingly took more shots at AEW, referred to as The Abyss.

"I don't want to hurt you, Otis, but I will. I had to head The Abyss to find my pain, but you are lucky because your pain is coming to find you, and it will show you that you are not a jester, but a killer. Wake up, brother! The Tempest is rolling in," Rusev said.

Tonight's loaded, live RAW episode will feature the Backlash go-home build. The following is confirmed: Jey Uso will address the crowd, Becky Lynch will call out Lyra Valkyria, Otis vs. Rusev, JD McDonagh vs. Penta, IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez, a special message from Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Seth Rollins.

