Russell Crowe heavily praises a major WWE match from WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania 39 was one of the biggest events in the company's history, with several high-profile matches to entertain fans on both nights of the event. Recently, Academy Award winner Russell Crowe heavily praised the Hell in a Cell match between Edge and Finn Balor from Night Two.

WrestleMania 39 was the company's biggest event under the new regime, with WWE fully adopting the theme of Hollywood when it came to segments, matches, and even the stage. Fans also got to witness HipHop legend Snoop Dogg on both nights of the show.

On Night Two, fans saw an unexpected appearance from Russell Crowe. Crowe was seen in the promotional package for Balor vs Edge, hyping up the upcoming match. Today, Crowe took to Twitter to heavily praise both WWE veterans and their match at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Check it out:

"Shout out for the efforts of @EdgeRatedR and @FinnBalor inside the Hell in a Cell at #Wrestlemania. All the heart and drama of great pro wrestling. Well done to both and to @WWE @popes_exorcist"

It will be interesting to see what's next for both superstars as the Rated R Superstar has seemingly gone on a hiatus, and Balor could be heading to SmackDown alongside his Judgment Day members.

WWE reportedly cut short Edge vs Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39

Last year, Edge began feuding with The Judgment Day when he accepted Finn Balor into the group, which led to the three superstars turning on the Rated R Superstar and removing him from the group he created.

The rivalry between the Hall of Famer and the stable went on for months before Edge went on a hiatus. Earlier this year, the Ultimate Opportunist made his return to the company to continue their feud.

According to a report from WON, the match between the two veterans was reportedly cut short due to Balor's injury. The bout was temporarily stopped so that physicians could close Balor's wound.

However, the match is still regarded as one of the most brutal matches of both nights. It will be interesting to see what's next for the Rated R Superstar in the company.

