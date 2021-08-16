"Triple H has to look long and hard in the mirror" - former WWE writer on the fall of NXT

In a recent interview, former WWE writer Vince Russo declared that Triple H was to blame for the current state of NXT.

Triple H has been the main force behind NXT emerging as a strong third brand after RAW and SmackDown. Since its inception in 2010, NXT has been able to carve its niche with fans proving to be a force to reckon with.

NXT was successful in churning out matches and storylines that were arguably better than those on the main roster. However, the past few weeks have been turbulent for the black and gold brand as Vince McMahon sanctioned the release of some NXT superstars.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo commented that Triple H was responsible for the deplorable state of NXT. Russo suggested that Triple H was trying to pander to the internet's ideas of what a WWE superstar should be like, rather than focusing on what Vince McMahon wanted from his top stars.

"And bro, at the end of the day I'm gonna tell you who I blame for this. I'm gonna be honest with you. I think at the end of the day, Triple H has to look long and hard in the mirror. Because at the end of the day, it's clear the type of athlete Vince McMahon is looking for. It's clear. But in order to get over with the internet, this guy was bringing in guys that would never, ever be over with Vince McMahon. He has to know that. I think his philosophy of the talent he was bringing in, and the reasons why, finally came to bite him in the backside."

The Game reportedly found out about the recent NXT releases at the same time as fans!



[#WWE] [#WWENXT]https://t.co/MBjInF6HWh — Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) August 13, 2021

Vince Russo: Triple H is not longer calling the shots for NXT

During the interview, Vince Russo also commented that NXT was not financially viable for the WWE. Russo suggested that Nick Khan may have taken center stage in lieu of Triple H. He also said that Nick Khan was put into a decision-making role and had a say in the recent release of NXT talent.

Russo suggested that with Triple H at the helm, the numbers for NXT were paling in comparison to AEW. This may have led to Vince McMahon cutting NXT talent and rebranding it as a developmental promotion.

You can watch the full video here for more details:

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Catch SK's interview with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley here

Edited by Rohit Mishra