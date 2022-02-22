"Why are you teasing Cody Rhodes?" - wrestling veteran lambasts WWE for Monday Night RAW segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes WWE is trying to play its fans by hinting at an imminent Cody Rhodes return on this week's RAW.

This week on Miz TV, the A-Lister announced that he had found his WrestleMania tag team partner. The Miz mentioned that this was someone he could trust and that the person came from a fighting family. Miz also stated that this mystery partner was very "dashing," referring to Rhodes' gimmick in WWE back in the day.

Vince Russo was on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and reviewed this week's episode of WWE's flagship show. Russo detailed that WWE was subtly hinting at Cody Rhodes making a return to the company during Miz's promo. Russo stated that fans were just annoyed when it was revealed that Miz was referring to Logan Paul rather than Cody.

Here's what Russo had to say about the segment:

There were a lot of people because I was doing a watch-along. There were a lot of people who thought why are you making people believe this may be Cody? When it's not, they're just going to be very, very disappointed, and that was the feeling I got. The Miz was just screwing around with people. However, their reaction is going to be exactly like what their reaction was. Why are you teasing Cody Rhodes and it's Logan Paul, whom we don't care about? Some people went as far as to mention there wasn't really a response in the house." (from 35:26 onwards)

Logan Paul and The Miz assaulted the Mysterios on Monday Night RAW

This week on RAW, The Miz revealed his tag team partner to be Logan Paul and challenged the Mysterios to a match at WrestleMania. Logan Paul then came down to the ring and made fun of Rey Mysterio. Dominik accepted Miz's challenge.

At that moment, The Miz attacked Dominik while Logan Paul caught Rey. Logan and Miz brutalized the Mysterios and delivered Skull Crushing Finales to Rey and Dominik to close out the segment.

Edited by Pratik Singh