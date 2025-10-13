RVD explains who was responsible for his injury during match involving ex-WWE star (Exclusive)

WWE legend RVD recently started recovering from a rather scary injury, which had apparently left him unable to walk for weeks. In a recent interview with veteran journalist Bill Apter, he talked about how the injury happened and whose fault it was.
RVD suffered the injury to both his heels during MLW Battle Riot VII in a 40-man match. When the time came for him to be eliminated, he was thrown off the ring by ex-WWE star Matt Riddle. However, he did not quite stick the landing, taking out both his heels and getting injured.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, RVD explained that his complacency was likely the reason for his injury. He said:
"I came down, me and Matt Riddle were there. Boom boom boom, I go up to the top, Matt Riddle pushes me off, and just like I have done hundreds of times you know, I took the bump down into the guardrail. But normally I put on my weight on the guardrail, just eat the momentum. Crashed this time, I don't what happened, I guess maybe I was a little short. I think it was just from being complacent you know."
The WWE legend believes complacency is one of the biggest reasons behind injuries
According to RVD, the same reason he got injured is a major and pretty common reason behind most injuries in the ring.
Adding to his previous comments on the same interview with Bill Apter, the WWE legend said:
"That's just with anything. It's like from being complacent and not focussing on something or concentrating enough or taking it for granted, that's the easiest way to get hurt."
As of now, it remains to be seen what RVD plans on doing next.
