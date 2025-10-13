RVD explains who was responsible for his injury during match involving ex-WWE star (Exclusive)

WWE legend RVD recently started recovering from a rather scary injury, which had apparently left him unable to walk for weeks. In a recent interview with veteran journalist Bill Apter, he talked about how the injury happened and whose fault it was.

Ad

RVD suffered the injury to both his heels during MLW Battle Riot VII in a 40-man match. When the time came for him to be eliminated, he was thrown off the ring by ex-WWE star Matt Riddle. However, he did not quite stick the landing, taking out both his heels and getting injured.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, RVD explained that his complacency was likely the reason for his injury. He said:

Ad

Trending

"I came down, me and Matt Riddle were there. Boom boom boom, I go up to the top, Matt Riddle pushes me off, and just like I have done hundreds of times you know, I took the bump down into the guardrail. But normally I put on my weight on the guardrail, just eat the momentum. Crashed this time, I don't what happened, I guess maybe I was a little short. I think it was just from being complacent you know."

Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Ad

The WWE legend believes complacency is one of the biggest reasons behind injuries

According to RVD, the same reason he got injured is a major and pretty common reason behind most injuries in the ring.

Adding to his previous comments on the same interview with Bill Apter, the WWE legend said:

"That's just with anything. It's like from being complacent and not focussing on something or concentrating enough or taking it for granted, that's the easiest way to get hurt."

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what RVD plans on doing next.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences