"We respect you for that" - RVD finally shares details of his last conversation with Chris Benoit

Rob Van Dam recently opened up on the last time he spoke to Chris Benoit in 2007. RVD recalled that he was on his way out of WWE back then when Benoit approached him for a backstage chat.

Instead of convincing RVD to stay, Benoit respected his colleague's decision to leave WWE and look for opportunities outside the biggest company in wrestling.

Walking away from WWE wasn't an easy choice, and Benoit conveyed the message to Van Dam that the locker room admired him for his bold move.

Here's what the WWE Hall of Famer revealed about his final interaction with The Rabid Wolverine on a recent episode of the Cafe De Rene podcast:

"In 2006 or 2007, whenever it was the same situation, but at this time, he said, 'Rob, I heard you were leaving.' I said, 'Yeah when my contract's up, I'm not going to re-sign," revealed RVD. "He goes, 'Hey, a lot of us respect you for that, man.' I said, 'Okay, I'm not saying I'm never going to come back.' Hey, it doesn't matter! You know when it's right to leave; a lot of us don't know that. So we respect you for that, so good on you." [1:55 - 2:26]

RVD reveals he had a similar conversation with Chris Benoit in WCW

Chris Benoit and RVD were always familiar with each other's work as they were on the WCW roster together in 1992.

While Benoit was amongst the top prospects for the promotion, RVD was allegedly unhappy with his position. The former WWE Champion later informed officials about his desire to quit.

However, Benoit was against RVD's plan to return to the indie circuit and even warned him about the "stupid decision" during an honest exchange behind the scenes. RVD added:

"I was like, 'Okay.' And I brought up, 'Chris, do you remember, in WCW, you told me, you know, you thought I was stupid for leaving.' He was like, 'Well, f*** that, what did I know? Look at you. I was like, 'Okay, vindicated.' That's my Chris Benoit story." [2:27 - 2:45]

A WWE legend recently revealed why it is difficult to completely ignore Benoit's in-ring contributions.

Do you agree with the veteran's opinion? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you wish to use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far