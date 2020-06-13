RVD reacts to fan asking about Matt Riddle on Twitter, SmackDown Star responds

The fans of RVD and Matt Riddle would love to see this.

The SmackDown Superstar has always been compared to the veteran.

RVD alongside Kurt Angle during his RAW Reunion appearance, Matt Riddle.

Matt Riddle has drawn obvious comparisons to RVD ever since he began his professional wrestling career, and the parallels are understandable. The former NXT Superstar and the former WWE Champion both have laidback attitudes and many fans have envisioned them forming a dream team or even going up against each other in a match.

RVD was asked about his thoughts regarding Matt Riddle on Twitter, and the veteran star responded by saying, "He's a bro."

He’s a bro https://t.co/WU8FAHxtO7 — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) June 12, 2020

Matt Riddle also reacted to RVD's comment by calling the former ECW World Champion a 'stallion'.

What a Stallion https://t.co/lLaYYr1KzJ — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) June 12, 2020

Despite the lack of words, that's a pretty wholesome exchange if you ask us!

The current statuses of RVD and Matt Riddle

Rob Van Dam is currently signed to Impact Wrestling, however, 'The Whole Dam Show' has not wrestled at the Impact Zone since February. RVD last appeared for the WWE at the RAW Reunion episode on July 22nd, 2019, and the company even referenced his well-documented consumption of marijuana during a backstage segment. It's interesting to note that RVD was allowed to make a WWE appearance despite being contracted by Impact Wrestling.

As for Matt Riddle, there is a lot of hype surrounding the King of Bros as he was recently moved to SmackDown. The former NXT Tag Team Champion has not yet made his in-ring debut on the Blue Brand as the WWE continues to build up towards his first match.

At 49 years old, RVD is at the tail-end of his in-ring career, but that doesn't rule out the possibility of him making a few more appearances in the WWE, with whom he has a good relationship.

RVD has been wholly entertaining during his ongoing stint with Impact Wrestling, where he is expected to return soon. He may not be able to do any work with the WWE at the moment, but anything is possible once his current Impact deal comes to an end.

RVD and Matt Riddle is a dream dynamic that the fans have pitched to see for a very long time. Whether it is a tag team, a match between the two or just a non-wrestling segment, RVD and Riddle can produce magic on TV if given the opportunity. Could we see it happen in the future? Would you like to see it happen?