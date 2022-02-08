RVD showers praise on Riddle; says his in-ring style "was fought against by the office" (Exclusive)

Rob Van Dam (RVD) has praised Riddle for creating an in-ring style that is different to many of his fellow WWE Superstars.

RVD is widely considered to be one of the most innovative wrestlers of his generation. The 51-year-old, who joined the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021, combined his martial arts background with his athletic ability to invent an exciting move set.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta as part of the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, the ECW icon said current-day moves can sometimes be repetitive. In Riddle’s case, however, Rob Van Dam thinks the RAW star has done a good job of incorporating his MMA skills into his wrestling repertoire:

“I like Matt. He’s a good guy. I can see the influence and why people would say that [compare him to Riddle]. The style that I used to do, it was fought against by the office a lot, and now people flip over the top rope to the floor so much, it’s not really as exciting. I think it’s harder to stand out nowadays, especially if you’re trying to stand out with your moves. Matt has his own unique style of MMA that he brings.” [5:39-6:22]

RVD thinks WWE fans will always remember Riddle

Riddle is currently one of the most prominent superstars on RAW. This week, he and Randy Orton won a fun academic challenge against Chad Gable and Otis.

RVD believes The Original Bro, who wrestles without shoes, is someone WWE fans will be interested in for a long time:

“I used to wrestle barefoot when I started out also. But yeah, he’s definitely a character everyone’s gonna remember.” [6:23-6:31]

Riddle will be one of five challengers for Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber on February 19. The match is also set to feature AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Brock Lesnar, and Seth Rollins.

