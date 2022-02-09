RVD has major praise for top female WWE Superstar who "really stands out" (Exclusive)

Rob Van Dam (RVD) has selected Bianca Belair as the Female Wrestler of the Year in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Belair won the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble before capturing the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Sasha Banks in a main-event match at WrestleMania 37.

RVD, an expert panelist for the awards, chose The EST ahead of WWE’s Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks, AEW’s Britt Baker, and IMPACT Wrestling’s Mickie James. Speaking to Sportskeeda’s Riju Dasgupta, he explained why Belair has impressed him so much:

“I think Bianca Belair really stands out in my mind. Everyone you mentioned is worthy, but she’s also new and fresh, at least to me. That’s the way her energy comes across. Very confident but not in a way that’s a turn-off, and she backs it up. They all do – that’s a tough call – but I think Bianca gets my vote,” said Rob Van Dam. [9:13-10:05]

RVD compares current women’s wrestling to two decades ago

When RVD joined WWE in 2001, women’s wrestling was not taken as seriously as it is today. Female stars often worked as valets and competed in short matches without much storyline build-up.

Fast forward to 2022, and RVD believes women currently involved in wrestling should be treated equally to men:

“At the time when I was in that competitive state of mind, I almost thought that they should have less time on the card so there would be more time for wrestlers. Now, I don’t look at it that way because, one, I’m not in that state of mind, and I like seeing the women. But besides that, the women can go. They all can really wrestle just as good as the men, and they’re better to look at than the men.” [11:47-12:26]

Bianca Belair will participate in an Elimination Chamber contest on February 19, with the winner challenging for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38. The match is also set to feature Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Nikki A.S.H., Rhea Ripley, and another to-be-confirmed superstar.

At the same event, Becky Lynch will defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Lita in a first-time-ever match.

