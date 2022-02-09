"I'll go with my man" - RVD names Big E as Babyface of the Year over two AEW stars (Exclusive)

RVD is on the esteemed panel for the first-ever Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, and the WWE Hall of Famer gave his pick in the 'Babyface of the Year' category.

RVD chose Big E from the list of nominees, which featured stars from WWE and AEW, as you can see below:

Big E from WWE

Liv Morgan from WWE

Xavier Woods from WWE

Darby Allin from AEW

Hangman Page from AEW

Rob Van Dam worked with Big E during his WWE run in 2013, and the legendary superstar had a close look at the New Day star within the company as he teamed up and also faced him on several occasions.

Like many other members of the wrestling community, Rob Van Dam had nothing but positive things to say about the former WWE Champion while pushing him for the 'Babyface of the Year' award:

"I'll go with my man Big E,'' said RVD. ''He is a great guy. He is a really good guy. I've seen him work his way up, you know because when I was there in 2013, I was wrestling him. I guess he didn't go anywhere, and now, you know, he is at the top 'top', and people are behind him. He gets my vote" [from 18:49 onwards]

RVD has made his decision, but what about you? Who was the best babyface in wrestling, according to you? Vote here!

RVD explains what makes a good babyface

In his prime, Rob Van Dam was a fantastic babyface who always generated a massive reaction from the fans. The former ECW star briefly revealed the traits that made an ideal protagonist in wrestling.

RVD said wrestlers need to get fans emotionally invested in the in-ring action and then find a way to carry it outside the squared circle.

For all the aspiring wrestlers who wish to be adored babyfaces, here's RVD's priceless advice:

"I think being able to connect with the crowd, so the crowd can relate to you, that makes a good babyface,'' said the former WWE Champion. ''You want to be able to do that when you are in the ring; you want the fans to be able to know what you're going through because they know you, so why know, they care, they are emotionally involved. They don't want to see you get hurt and see you get smashed, and they want to see you do well. And a really good babyface would carry that outside of the ring, too, and be a good person in public life so that fans can feel good about their emotional investments." [17:42]

Rob Van Dam also reacted to Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's storyline, revealed his 'Heel of the Year,' and spoke about several other topics on a special Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards video, which you can view above.

What are your thoughts on Big E? Do you want to see him back in the main event picture? Sound off below!

