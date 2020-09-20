Rob Van Dam made his WWE debut in 2001 and quickly went on to become one of the most popular Superstars on the roster. A 6-time Intercontinental Champion and a former WWE Champion, RVD is also had a memorable tag-team partnership with the 'Big Red Machine' Kane.

RVD says refusing help from Triple H stopped his first push in WWE

In a recent Q & A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, RVD opened up about his WWE career and spoke about how his first push in WWE ended after he refused help from Triple H. Triple H had offered to help RVD with his promos but the latter turned him down. RVD added that he was being pulled in different direction by Jim Ross and Triple H at the time. Here's what RVD had to say:

Someone in an interview recently brought up that they got a tip that a reason one of my first pushes in WWE was stopped was because Hunter had offered to help me with my promos and I pretty much told him to '**** off. Honestly, that sounds about right. I didn't really tell him to **** off, but I should have let him help me. I was feeling the stresses of the adjustment to the political machine there.

I had [Triple H] and JR pulling me in different directions trying to get credit for bringing me there. Triple H would be telling me one thing and then JR would be pulling me the other way saying, 'I got you this much extra on your merch - can your buddy [Triple H] do that?' And then [Triple H] would say, 'I got you this match because they want to do this with you,' or whatever. H/T: WrestlingINC

RVD added that he did not want someone else to try and get credit for his success, adding that this was something had been very stubborn about. RVD then reflected that if he had been a little more flexible in certain areas it "would have made a difference".