"I think I'd like to wrestle Ricochet" - RVD names his dream opponent from today's WWE roster (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer RVD has named Ricochet as his dream opponent from the current roster.

In an interview where he named his picks from the roster, he was asked about a dream opponent from today's crop of talent. RVD had immense praise for Ricochet, who has captured the imagination of many a fan with his insane feats of athleticism.

Here's what RVD had to say about wrestling the talented young man that he's inspired:

"I think I'd like to wrestle Ricochet. I think that'd be pretty good. I'm sure he was inspired by watching me and he took the gymnastics to a different level. He's impressive to watch. In a world where I said it's hard to stand out now, by doing moves because there's so much that's done...people are doing springboard gators to the floor during the second match of the card," said Van Dam. [24.35-25.20]

How is Ricochet different from the other wrestlers of today? RVD shares his opinion

Why did the WWE Hall of Famer pick Ricochet over other candidates from the loaded roster that WWE is known for? According to the living legend, Mr. 'One and Only' stands out from the pack:

"It's almost like you don't even remember a few minutes later because they've done so much. But having said that, I think Ricochet does stand out. People expect a little more from him than other people and I think he helped raise the bar also to where it is now by being one of the new guys that did use that influence and that motivation to pursue their own style," added RVD. [25.20-26.35]

With several legends and Hall of Famers returning to the ring in 2022, this dream match may not be too far-fetched. Is it a contest you would like to see? Sound off in the comments below.

