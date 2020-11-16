Ryan Cabrera shares footage of his proposal to Alexa Bliss

As previously reported by Sportskeeda, WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Ryan Cabrera. The singer-songwriter had posted an Instagram story, which featured the moment Cabrera got down on his knee to propose to Bliss. Shortly after, Alexa Bliss had posted the same on her Twitter, and sent a heartfelt message to Cabrera.

Cabrera recently posted a video clip that shows him proposing to Alexa Bliss, who can be seen getting overwhelmed with emotion upon learning that Cabrera is about to propose. Check out the clip below:

The video was then reposted by Bliss on her official handle.

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera had been dating for a year

Bliss shared another clip that was taken moments after the proposal, and it can be checked out in her Instagram Story. Bliss and Cabrera began dating soon after a fan spread the rumor that the duo was seeing each other. Bliss shared the hilarious story on The Bella Twins' podcast.

Alexa Bliss also made it known that her relationship with Cabrera is the first one she has had, which didn't have insecurities and trust issues.

"What's crazy about Ryan is this is the first relationship I've never had trust issues and insecurities because there is something about someone who tells you they are going to make you the happiest girl in the world and then actually does that. He literally breaks his back for my happiness."

The entire Sportskeeda community wishes the very best to Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera on their engagement!