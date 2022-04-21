Released WWE producer reveals honest thoughts on Vince McMahon changing superstars' names

Former WWE producer Ryan Katz has commented on why the company often decides to change the names of superstars.

Fans were left bemused by the company changing the names of several current and former NXT stars. WALTER and Pete Dunne's respective transitions into Gunther and Butch are prime examples. Among others whose names got changed were Zack Gibson, James Drake, and reportedly Kay Lee Ray.

Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Katz explained that the company always desires to own the names. He also highlighted that Vince McMahon doesn't believe a name makes a star, according to the WWE Chairman, it is the other way round.

"It’s the same thing — so another timely thing, all these wrestlers in WWE are getting new names again and now we’ll see the I.W.C. generally take an opinion of, ‘Oh, they’re ruining people with these names. Why do they change the names?’ Here’s the deal, it’s business. They wanna own the name so, that’s the fact of what it is and when you sign the contract, you understand that that’s something that WWE likes to do. Now when it comes to the actual names, names don’t make the talent, talent makes the name." (H/T to POST Wrestling)

Ryan Katz explained his role during his time as producer in WWE

Ryan Katz was released from the promotion in 2022 along with the likes of William Regal and Road Dogg during a backstage overhaul. He explained what his role was as a "Creative Producer" in the company.

Ryan Katz spoke on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast and explained that he helped bring the best out of the superstars. The retired wrestler labeled himself as a "motivating coach of performance."

"So generally speaking, I ran promo classes and helped newer talent kind of get their footing in the building and develop their persona, get comfortable as a sports-entertainer, get comfortable performing in front of people, get comfortable being uncomfortable and putting themselves in positions where maybe they’ll feel a little embarrassed, maybe they’ll feel a little shy and try to break down that barrier. Generally, I would say I was a motivating coach of performance." (H/T to POST Wrestling)

