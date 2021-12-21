Ryan Nemeth responds to WWE developmental criticism

Before Ryan Nemeth became a regular AEW superstar, he was a young prospective talent in WWE's developmental system. The aspiring talent went by the name Briley Pierce in WWE before changing his name.

Ryan Nemeth never got a proper chance to shine as he only made brief appearances on NXT TV with the role of a backstage interviewer. Despite being offered limited opportunities to prove himself, Nemeth has nothing but kind words for WWE's developmental system.

Ryan Nemeth recently responded to a fan over criticism over his name and the look of his character by calling it awesome. He responded further to the criticisms of the developmental period he worked in WWE.

“Fans love so many of the wrestlers from that time frame in developmental, but also they hate that time frame in developmental,” Nemeth continued. “They say but remember how great OVW was, but also they hate boring OVW grads. Hey, you might just like being mad at things? Just say that?”

Do you not think Mox, New Day, Seth, Brodie, PAC, Dax, Charlotte, Sasha, Serena, Naomi, Trent, Colt, Sami (& so many others) are amazing talents?” Nemeth wrote. “Or Bryan Danielson? These are just a few of the people from the eras you’re conflating & dismissing. Insane! Do you like anything?”'

Ryan “Mr. Fezziwig” Nemeth @ryrynemnem @MarksAreUsPod



Insane!



Do you like …anything? @NotDrDeath Do you not think Mox, New Day, Seth, Brodie, PAC, Dax, Charlotte, Sasha, Serena, Naomi, Trent, Colt, Sami (& so many others) are amazing talents? Or Bryan Danielson? These are just a few of the people from the eras you’re conflating & dismissing.Insane!Do you like …anything? @MarksAreUsPod @NotDrDeath Do you not think Mox, New Day, Seth, Brodie, PAC, Dax, Charlotte, Sasha, Serena, Naomi, Trent, Colt, Sami (& so many others) are amazing talents? Or Bryan Danielson? These are just a few of the people from the eras you’re conflating & dismissing.Insane!Do you like …anything?

Ryan Nemeth spent around three years working for WWE, originally starting in 2011 for Florida Championship Wrestling, and he was there when NXT started. After leaving, he made a name for himself on the independent scene before making his way to All Elite Wrestling earlier this year.

Ryan Nemeth is Dolph Ziggler's younger brother

It seems like quality wrestling runs in the family when it comes to brothers Ryan Nemeth and Dolph Ziggler. The big brother is proud of his sibling for working hard to chase his dreams of being a wrestler.

Both Nemeth brothers are professionals at wrestling, making quite the waves with Dolph being a former WWE heavyweight champion. They keep their bond on social media very clean and wish each other good luck on matches in their respective wrestling promotions.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think about Ryan Nemeth's comments on WWE's developmental system? Do you agree with him? Let us know down below.

Kane's student is being hailed as the next big thing in wrestling. Meet her right here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman