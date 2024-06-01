Ryback addresses whether Nia Jax is a dangerous WWE wrestler

Nia Jax's WWE matches are often scrutinized due to her heavy-hitting in-ring approach. While some fans view the new Queen of the Ring as a dangerous wrestler, Ryback does not think that is the case.

Jax rejoined WWE in 2023, two years after her initial seven-year run with the company ended. The former RAW Women's Champion famously broke Becky Lynch's nose and gave her a concussion in 2018. She has also been accused of injuring other wrestlers over the years.

On his Ryback TV show, Ryback defended Jax and claimed she would not work for WWE if people backstage viewed her as reckless.

"I've only met her a couple times. She was very nice. I don't know, I'm not there, so I don't know. I just know if she was truly as dangerous as whatever everybody wants to make out to believe, she would not be on the roster. She wouldn't be working with people," claimed Ryback. [0:01– 0:20]

On May 25, Jax defeated Lyra Valkyria in the final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. She will challenge for the WWE Women's Championship, currently held by Bayley, at SummerSlam on August 3.

Ryback on Nia Jax's reputation as a wrestler

As one of the women's division's most imposing wrestlers, Nia Jax's moves often look like they legitimately hurt opponents. Last week, for example, she hit Lyra Valkyria with a crushing Annihilator, but the Irish star still wrestled Kairi Sane two days later on RAW.

Ryback believes Jax deliberately uses powerful moves to make fans think she is more dangerous than she is. He felt all the spots that appear to the WWE Universe as dangerous, are carefully planned out and worked upon by the promotion to make her heel persona generate more heat from fans.

"They'll do something and a spot can look really dangerous, but it's being done by design on purpose to make that talent get more heat. I sometimes think that people get worked on the work on things, but I'm not there so I don't know for sure. The other thing is people hold on to things forever," he said. [1:35 – 2:00]

Former WWE star and current producer Shane Helms was impressed with Jax's dominant finish against Valkyria, describing her Annihilator as "show-stealing."

