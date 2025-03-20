Ryback names current WWE champion as potential opponent if he comes back, sends warning to CM Punk, John Cena, and Roman Reigns

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has teased returning to the ring over the past few years. The 43-year-old named a potential matchup in the form of a current champion, while also sending a message to stars such as CM Punk, John Cena, and Roman Reigns.

The former Nexus member had a long career in WWE from 2004 to 2016, feuding with some of the biggest names in the industry along the way, and also held the Intercontinental Championship once. He then wrestled on the independent circuit for two years before going on a hiatus and eventually retiring in April 2024 due to nagging injuries.

In a recent post on X (fka Twitter), The Big Guy responded to fan inquiries about a potential return to the ring. He explained that he was still dealing with neck and shoulder issues. However, if he gets an opportunity to have another match, current Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker is someone he is willing to face. He also mentioned CM Punk, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins as potential opponents, while also taking a few shots at his former rivals.

"If I'm blessed enough to come back, I would definitely say Bron's on the list, Breakker's on the list. I think there's multiple matchups I think, finishing off Punk once and for all, shutting him the f**k up. I think the poison, the cancer John Cena, you know finishing that business. I think there's also revenge on The Shield guys, Roman, Seth," Ryback said. [00:37 - 01:00]

Check out his comments in the tweet below:

Ryback's last WWE match was a losing effort against Kalisto at the 2016 Payback Kickoff Show for the United States Championship.

The Rock needs to be involved for Ryback to make WWE return

In a post on X/Twitter last month, Ryback opened up about possibly returning to WWE with Vince McMahon out of the company.

He said he was at "peace" with his life, but could think about going back to the Stamford-based promotion if The Rock was somehow involved in the negotiations.

"Some serious wrongs need to be righted. And it would most honestly take The Rock getting involved for something to get done," The Big Guy said.

Since taking time off from wrestling and eventually retiring, Ryback has launched his own supplements brand called Feed Me More Nutrition. He also has a YouTube channel where he regularly uploads for his 466,000 subscribers and counting.

