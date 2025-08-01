  • home icon
Ryback reacts to Triple H and CM Punk's emotional behind-the-scenes conversation

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Aug 01, 2025 04:59 GMT
Triple H, CM Punk, and Ryback (via WWE's Instagram and website)

CM Punk's former WWE rival, Ryback, left a heartfelt reaction on a video of his emotional chat with Triple H backstage at WrestleMania 41. The Game gave a pep talk to Punk just seconds before he walked out for his first-ever WrestleMania main event.

At WrestleMania 41, Punk took on Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match that headlined Night One. The Best in the World finally achieved his dream of headlining The Showcase of the Immortals. On WWE: Unreal, a backstage clip was shown in which Triple H can be seen hyping Punk up before his entrance.

The video received a reaction from Punk's former real-life rival, Ryback.

Check it out below:

Ryback's comment (via WWE's Instagram)

CM Punk's past comments about Ryback

Months after CM Punk quit WWE in early 2014, he appeared on Colt Cabana's Art Of Wrestling podcast. He spoke in depth on his WWE exit, and also didn't mince his words while talking about Ryback.

Here's what he said:

"But I was beat up and I was torn up and then John Cena got hurt and they were like 'how do you feel about this guy? He's definitely not ready but, you know, you can carry him if you want.' I was like 'yeah, okay, great.' So that took 20 years off my life because...," said Punk. "I'm already beat up and I have to wrestle 'Steroid Guy' and he's very... I call it like I see it. He's very hurty. Sometimes deliberate. There was one time he kicked me in the stomach as hard as he could and he broke my ribs, right at the tail end. And I never got an apology for that. He was something else. A real piece of work, that guy." [H/T CageSideSeats]
A lot has changed since then. Ryback no longer harbors animosity towards CM Punk for his comments. He recently defended Punk on X after the latter went to Saudi Arabia to perform at the Night of Champions PLE.

