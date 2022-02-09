“It’s been fairly mild” - Former WWE Superstar Ryback details recent struggle with Covid-19

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has come out with details of his recent struggles with Covid-19.

The 40 year old parted ways with Vince McMahon's promotion in 2016. Since then he's been building his brand in podcasting and working on the independent circuit.

In the latest episode of The Ryback Show, The Big Guy revealed that he recently suffered a 10-day bout with Covid-19. The former Intercontinental Champion also explained that he had a cough and shortness of breath.

“I’ve had COVID. It was about 10 days. I feel fine. I was able to train today and workout. I feel very good. I can tell it’s probably going to be a couple more days," said Ryback. "Today I woke up and I was significantly even better than the day before. It’s been fairly mild, but I did get the cough and shortness of breath. I would say that kicked in on day 5 or 6.” (H/T - WrestlingNews.co)

Ryback is known for his impressive physique. The former WWE Superstar reckons he lost 8-10 pounds due to Covid-19 but hopes to fully recover with a regular diet:

“I took 10 days off with this just to let my body recover. With the shortness of breath, even though it wasn’t horrible or anything like that, it was noticeable to where if I was going up and down the stairs, I would feel it. I lost my appetite. I was eating, but not as much. I ended up losing 8-10 pounds which will come back on the first week of training and getting my regular meals in," said Ryback. (H/T - WrestlingNews.co)

Ryback reveals when he wanted to leave the WWE

The Big Guy Ryback @Ryback I love wrestling and looking forward to being back sooner than later. Lots of work to pull off the impossible, but it’s been an amazing journey. I’ve truly been blessed and watched over along with keeping a positive mental attitude throughout all of this. #Hungry I love wrestling and looking forward to being back sooner than later. Lots of work to pull off the impossible, but it’s been an amazing journey. I’ve truly been blessed and watched over along with keeping a positive mental attitude throughout all of this. #Hungry

Ryback revealed last year that he wanted out of WWE after Survivor Series 2014 as he was booked to be eliminated early in the five-on-five match.

There was an interesting storyline for The Big Guy at the time regarding which team he would represent (Team Cena or Team Authority). He ended up in Cena's corner, but was eliminated by Rusev after only eight minutes in the ring.

Speaking on The Ryback Show, the independent star declared that he decided to leave the promotion after the pay-per-view. His decision was due in part to not being given enough time in the ring despite being the main focus of the storyline.

“That Survivor Series with Team Cena versus Team Authority was actually the point where I was done with WWE. The build-up to that was put all around me after I came back as a babyface and got a great reaction. They made it the main storyline on what side was I going to go to. Then the day of the pay-per-view, I’ll never forget because [WWE producer] Jamie Noble came up to me, he goes, ‘You’re going out first,’” Ryback said. (31:43)

