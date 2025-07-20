Ryback shares photoshopped image with CM Punk; sends four-word message

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has shared a hilarious image on his X handle, reacting to the viral incident at a Coldplay concert. The former Intercontinental Champion posted an edited image with none other than CM Punk.At a recent Coldplay concert, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught on camera with Kristin Cabot, the company's HR head. The incident went viral on social media and has now become the subject of hilarious memes on X.Ryback decided to have some fun with the viral meme and shared a photoshopped image with his former WWE rival CM Punk. He wrote the following in the caption of the photo:&quot;This needs to stop!&quot;Ryback recently defended CM Punk on XBrandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics recently wrote a sarcastic piece on CM Punk after the latter traveled to Saudi Arabia to compete at Night of Champions. Ryback responded to the post with a lengthy message and defended Punk in the process:&quot;I’ve had my issues with Punk, but I don’t see him as a sellout. He returned to do what he loves and to make money — much like you’re doing by writing critical think pieces about others for clicks. WWE is a global business, and working at that level means navigating complex deals, personal beliefs, and public perception. His apology wasn’t about abandoning values — it was about how he expressed them publicly in ways that hurt professional relationships.&quot;The Big Guy acknowledged in his post that he has had his problems with Punk in the past. Fans were surprised to see him defend Punk after what transpired between the two stars in the past.In late 2014, Punk appeared on Colt Cabana's podcast for a shoot interview on his WWE exit. He talked about Ryback and claimed that he had injured him on multiple occasions. Punk also said Ryback took 20 years off of his life.