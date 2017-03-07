WWE News: Ryback talks about what Vince keeps in his suitcase

Ryback tells yet another backstage story from his time in the WWE.

We can’t imagine Ryback and Vince are the best of friends right now

What's the story?

Ryback has revealed what Vince McMahon keeps in his suitcase at all times. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion gave out the the story on the latest edition of his controversial podcast, Conversations with the Big Guy.

In case you didn't know

The Big Guy has been outspoken, to say the least, ever since he has left the WWE.

The former Nexus member has spoken about a number of issues related to the company in addition to having a number of stories about numerous Superstars still with WWE. He apparently has no issues with burning bridges, and this is just the latest in a string of tales that Ryback has told.

The Heart of the matter

During episode 26 of the aforementioned podcast, Ryback went into detail about what exactly was in Vince's suitcase.

Ryback was quoted as saying:

"His suitcase that he carries around, his little luggage bag, is just filled with pills, like supplements. Yeah, I thought they were important documents in there and s--t, and maybe sometimes he throws, like, something important in there, but it's his bag of pills. And I was just like… but he probably has them in a $10,000 Louis Vuitton bag or something or something specially 'V.K.M.' custom, leather made for him."

What's next?

It's more than likely that we'll continue to hear Ryback go and on about his abundance of stories until he runs out of them.

Also read: WWE News: Ryback talks Vince McMahon walking away from Wrestlemania match with "look of disgust"

He seems to be enjoying his time on the independent scene and the sky is the limit when it comes to just how many promotions he could end up working for. However, we imagine Vince won't be too pleased about this latest story being leaked.

Sportskeeda's take

It's hardly surprising to hear that Vince likes to carry his pills around with him, but then again how much of what Ryback says can we really believe? The guy clearly has a chip on his shoulder so it wouldn't be at all shocking to discover that he's making the whole thing up.

It's a shame that the WWE didn't capitalise on his momentum during his original Feed Me More run, but the way he's going on right now is just a bit embarrassing.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com