Shotzi responds to WWE Hall of Famer's Royal Rumble prediction

SmackDown superstar Shotzi got a boost of momentum heading into the Royal Rumble after she received some praise from a WWE Hall Of Famer.

In a recent tweet, former WWE Champion and New York Times best-selling author Mick Foley named the 29-year-old as his pick for the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. On her Twitter page, she responded to the tweet, saying that the kind words "motivated" and "energized" her. She also thanked Foley for the morale boost.

Foley cited the SmackDown star's untapped potential and stated that he believes a Rumble victory could be the boost that her career needs. Plus, in his mind, this outcome would help the entire women's division.

Shotzi joins the likes of Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Lita, The Bella Twins, and several other returning faces from the previous generation in the Women's Royal Rumble bout on January 29th.

Shotzi has become a breakout star in WWE

The green-haired superstar made her debut on NXT in 2019, and she became a fan-favorite star during her time on the brand. In one highlight, she hosted the NXT Halloween Havok special in 2020; the charismatic performer presided over the "spin the wheel, make the deal" element of the show.

She also entered the 2020 Royal Rumble match during her run with NXT. The NXT standout later joined the main roster alongside Tegan Nox in 2021, and the two would team on the SmackDown brand until they were separated by the draft. Nox was a member of Raw until her release, while her partner's singles run continues on the blue brand.

With her unique look and her remarkable personality, the California native could potentially prove the former WWE Champion correct in the near future.

