Sable’s ex-husband says he’s no longer on speaking terms with her after she chose Brock Lesnar

WWE veteran Brock Lesnar is married to former Women's Champion Sable. However, it's worth noting that they got together after Sable left Marc Mero for Lesnar. Recently, Mero opened up on his relationship with his ex-wife.

Mero and Sable first met in 1993, and a year later they got married. After 11 years of marriage, the ex-couple filed for divorce in 2004. But, Sable had met Brock Lesnar before she could finalize her divorce with Mero. In 2006, Sable married Lesnar.

Recently, Marc Mero appeared for an interview on Cultaholic Wrestling's - Desert Island Graps. Mero was asked about his equation with his ex-wife Sable. The former Intercontinental Champion clearly stated that they weren't on talking terms anymore.

He said:

“We have our own lives, you know? And I couldn’t be happier for her. I even said in my book: If there’s ever just – if there’s anything I could say to her, just, is thank you.” [EWrestlingNews]

Check Marc Mero's interview below:

Marc Mero revealed how Brock Lesnar's wife Sable cost him a feud against Stone Cold Steve Austin

Back in the day, Stone Cold Steve Austin was the dream feud for many wrestling superstars. Marc Mero too, was set to get his shot at The Texas Rattlesnak. But, as per Mero, getting Powebombed by Sable took him out of the feud against Steve Austin.

In the same interview as above, Mero was asked about the move costing him his shot against Austin. He said:

“Little did I know that was gonna take me right out of my feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Because Steve’s mentality was if a girl can do that to him, how is he gonna stand a chance with me?” [H/T: 411 Mania]

Marc Mero's career in WWE didn't earn him many titles. The Intercontinental Championship mentioned above remains the only title he won in the promotion. Brock Lesnar's ex-wife Sable too did not win many titles as the only championship she ever won was the WWF Women's Championship.

