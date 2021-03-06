"It's the fakest Hall of Fame there is" - Sabu comments on possible WWE Hall of Fame induction

Former WWE and ECW Superstar Sabu recently commented on the possibility of him being inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame. The former ECW World Heavyweight Champion has previously been critical about the Hall of Fame, and his stance today remains the same.

Back in 2015, Sabu was quoted as saying that WWE's Hall of Fame is "fake", and he continues to stand by that quote even today. However, the only difference this time around is that he is open to being inducted for a price.

In an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Sabu reiterated his thoughts about WWE's Hall of Fame, calling it the "fakest Hall of Fame" in the pro wrestling business. He stated that he would not let WWE decide if he is a Hall of Famer, but is still open to joining it, if only for the pay-off.

"I think that I wouldn't be, because I think it's the fakest Hall of Fame there is. But I would do it for the pay-off. I'd make sure everyone knows that I don't think I'm a Hall of Famer just because they say it. I'm supposed to get inducted into the Iowa Hall of Fame this year. That to me is a real Hall of Fame."

Taking the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration, WWE has moved the induction ceremony for their 2020 inductees to 2021. The inductees are Batista, JBL, The British Bulldog, Jushin "Thunder" Liger, The nWo, and The Bella Twins.

Sabu has had a Hall of Fame worthy career

Sabu is set to be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame

There can be no denying that Sabu has had a Hall of Fame career. In his 30+ years as a professional wrestler, "The Homicidal, Suicidal, Genocidal, Death-Defying Maniac" has received numerous accolades.

Of course, Sabu is well remembered for his time in ECW, where he arguably became one of the faces of hardcore wrestling. He won the ECW World Heavyweight Championship twice and was also a three-time ECW World Tag Team Champion.

He may have no interest in joining WWE's Hall of Fame, but The Houdini of Hardcore revealed that his legacy will be enshrined in the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in Iowa.