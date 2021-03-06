"He would call my spots when I forgot them"-Legendary Superstar recalls great experience working with John Cena

Sabu recalled the amazing match he had with John Cena back in 2006. The Houdini of Hardcore shared what it was like working with The Leader of the Cenation in a recent interview.

Sabu faced John Cena at WWE Vengeance in an Extreme Lumberjack Match, in which the 16-time World Champion came out victorious.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on his Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Sabu discussed what it was like working with John Cena. He revealed that working with Cena was a pleasant experience contrary to the "false" information he was given.

"I liked it. I got a lot of bad information given to me about him. It was all lies and jealousy. He was a nice guy, wasn't selfish and he would call my spots when I forgot them."

When Van Vliet probed further about Cena calling the spots, Sabu shared a few more details.

"He didn't call most of the match. But when I got lost he called it. We both called the match in the dressing room and then we both called the match in the ring, but I would forget. He was like "Do this and do that." He was always on the right page."

Many fans have been critical of Cena's wrestling abilities, but a legend like Sabu speak positively about the multi-time World Champion speaks volumes of his ability as a wrestler.

When will John Cena return to a wrestling ring?

John Cena hasn't had a match since WrestleMania 36

John Cena has not been seen in a professional wrestling ring for some time now. Of course, Cena has made sporadic appearances in WWE, but his last major run with the company was back in 2019.

Last seen at WrestleMania 36 against The Fiend, many fans have been wondering if Cena will return for The Show of Shows this year. However, John Cena's only involvement in this year's Show of Shows was in the initial announcement.

Do you think John Cena should put his Hollywood career on hold to return to a WWE ring? What match would you like to see him in? Let us know down below.