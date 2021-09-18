"Sadly though, yes it was" - Rob Van Dam reacts after the latest episode of Dark Side of The Ring unveils details about chaotic flight

Rob Van Dam has reacted following the release of the latest edition of the Dark Side of The Ring. The WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter to post a series of tweets, as he claimed that he is yet to watch the episode but will check it out.

During the episode, Rob Van Dam revealed that at one point it was normal for Superstars to drug local girls to have their way with them. Taking to Twitter, RVD further reflected on his statement from the episode, as he claimed that sadly it is the truth.

RVD quoted another tweet that claimed that the former WWE Champion was the only person who came out of the recent episode not looking like an a*****e. RVD's response can be checked out at this link (Tweet contains explicit language).

The recent episode of Dark Side of The Ring focuses on the "Plane Ride from Hell". WWE legend and Hall of Famer, Ric Flair was one of the focal points of the episode, all for the wrong reasons.

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer also made an appearance on the episode and his comments were met with massive backlash from the wrestling fandom. So much so, IMPACT Wrestling decided to suspend Dreamer for his comments.

Rob Van Dam is a multiple-time champion in WWE

During his time with WWE, Rob Van Dam has won multiple titles, including the WWE Championship on one occasion. Van Dam is mostly known for his athleticism and established his place as a hardcore legend of the business.

RVD is a former four-time Hardcore Champion. He also had possession of the WWE Intercontinental Championship, the WWE European Championship, and also held the WWE Tag and World Tag Team Championships, during his time with the company.

Also a former Money in the Bank contract winner, Rob Van Dam was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year.

