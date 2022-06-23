"I love her" - Salina de la Renta explains which WWE Superstar deserves to be pushed as "number one" (Exclusive)

Salina de la Renta has admitted that she would like to see WWE NXT 2.0 star Kayden Carter get pushed.

During her recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, de la Renta reflected on the hard work Carter has put in throughout the years to make it to WWE.

She also praised the former Mae Young Classic competitor for her in-ring attributes.

"If I would have pushed anybody in the WWE, I would say Kayden Carter but that would be biased because I have spent way too much time with her and I love her and I know that she has worked her a** off," said Salina. "Her entire life, she just has wanted to be in the WWE, for as long as I've met, as long as she has breathe any air and she is such an amazing wrestler. I really think she deserves to be pushed as number one." [23:43 – 24:22]

In recent months, Carter has teamed up with Katana Chance, formerly known as Kacy Catanzaro. The duo has been an integral part of the NXT 2.0 women's tag team division.

In the past, the two women have unsuccessfully challenged for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. Their latest effort to win the titles saw them lose to Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Salina de la Renta wants fans to see the actual side of The Boogeyman

In the same interview, Salina de la Renta also named which WWE veteran she would like to interview herself.

The Empresaria noted that she wants fans to see the actual side of the real-life Martin Wright, aka The Boogeyman. She even recalled her interaction with the former WWE star, as she added:

"If I were to interview anybody, I would interview The Boogeyman and it would be because I actually got to meet him, and he is such a splendid person that I wish that everybody could see that other side of him,"

Salina is mostly known for her work with Major League Wrestling, a company she previously announced her departure from almost over a year ago.

