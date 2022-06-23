"I wish that everybody could see that other side of him" - Salina de la Renta wants fans to know the off-camera version of a WWE legend (Exclusive)

Salina de la Renta has admitted that she would like to interview WWE legend, The Boogeyman, the real-life Martin Wright.

The former MLW star was a guest on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of UnSKripted. During the conversation, she was asked who she would like to have as a guest on her podcast.

The Empresaria responded by stating that she wants fans to know the off-camera version of The Boogeyman and not live with the impression of his iconic gimmick.

"If I were to interview anybody, I would interview The Boogeyman and it would be because I actually got to meet him, and he is such a splendid person that I wish that everybody could see that other side of him," Salina said. [17 – 17:22]

The Boogeyman is regarded as one of the most memorable characters in WWE history. Despite not having won a title in the company, his gimmick as a worm-devouring monster remains quite popular within the WWE Universe.

He is currently signed to a WWE legends contract and even appeared on the RAW Legends Night special in 2021. During his appearance, the 57-year-old scared then 24/7 Champion Angel Garza, which allowed R-Truth to pin him.

Salina de la Renta has claimed that she does not want to work alongside Devon Nicholson aka Hannibal

In the same interview, Salina de la Renta claimed that she wasn't going to work alongside Devon Nicholson after he recently went off script during a match and stabbed referee Lando Deltoro.

In the past, Salina briefly worked with Nicholson, aka Hannibal, but she cut ties with him after the controversial incident, as she explained:

"This is not something that I'm used to. That's not professional wrestling, in my opinion. I think that's very unsafe," said Salina de la Renta. "I decided I didn't want to work with him anymore. And then that is not scripted or anything. I simply don't want to work with a person that could almost kill somebody. That's not okay."

Salina is mostly known for her work in Major League Wrestling, and she also had a WWE tryout in the past.

