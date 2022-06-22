"The guy is psychotic" - Salina de la Renta says she does not want to work with a 21-year wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Salina de la Renta explained why she stopped working with Devon Nicholson during the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted. In case you didn't know, Nicholson has been wrestling since 2001 and has appeared under various monikers such as "Hannibal" and "Blood Hunter" on the independent circuit.

Hannibal has not wrestled since he went off script and stabbed referee Lando Deltoro with a spike during a match for World Class Pro Wrestling (WCPW) in 2021. The retired Canadian star was banned from competing for the company and received a lot of backlash from the wrestling community after the shocking act.

Salina de la Renta briefly worked for Nicholson's Great North Wrestling company as she also managed him when he performed as The Blood Hunter. However, de la Renta eventually cut ties with the star after the stabbing incident, as she revealed below:

"This is not something that I'm used to. That's not professional wrestling, in my opinion. I think that's very unsafe," said Salina de la Renta. "I decided I didn't want to work with him anymore. And then that is not scripted or anything. I simply don't want to work with a person that could almost kill somebody. That's not okay." [18:00 - 18:30]

Hannibal, who runs his own YouTube channel, has insinuated in the past that Salina de la Renta had "diva" issues when he booked her for his promotion. While speaking on UnSkripted, she shot down Hannibal's claims and called him "psychotic."

Salina explained that Hannibal wasn't happy with her public statements regarding his questionable approach in the ring. The 25-year-old star added that Hannibal's negative comments were due to his vendetta against her:

"The guy is psychotic. What do you want me to say? He is going to say whatever he wants; he is crazy! I mean, I didn't have any Diva issues," stated Salina. "I told him what my rate was; he offered to pay it. Mind you, normally, promotions pay it, so that's on him. He chose to book me, and then he decided to be mad about it because I talked publicly about the situation that happened, of him almost killing somebody, and I quit the company. So after that, of course, people are going to have questions. And then he just had this personal vendetta and started making these videos and whatever." [28:00 – 28:44]

Salina de la Renta on Teddy Long and Hannibal's conversation before the infamous stabbing incident

The former Major League Wrestling star also revealed what Teddy Long told Hannibal backstage about crossing the limits in the squared circle.

The WWE Hall of Famer was part of Southwest Wrestling Entertainment (SWE Fury) when Salina de la Renta and Blood Hunter were regulars on the show. Teddy Long wasn't happy with Nicholson's visibly unsafe style and advised that he change his ways.

Salina de la Renta recalled that Nicholson didn't take too kindly to the criticism and was later involved in the highly-publicized stabbing fiasco.

"Teddy Long in the back was trying to communicate that that's not how you do wrestling or any of that," said the former MLW manager. "He just said that Teddy Long didn't know what he was doing and that he was going to do whatever he wanted. I was like, 'Well, in that case, you can go ahead and do what you keep doing alone because I don't want to do this.' After I decided to stop working with him, he went and stabbed the referee 12 times in the head. I don't think that's a script or anything that can be faked. That's really severe." [18:31 - 19:00]

Selina de la Renta also spoke about her friendship with a current WWE star, meeting Sasha Banks, and much more during an insightful episode of UnSKripted.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A former WWE writer thinks Jeff Hardy should quit the wrestling business. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far