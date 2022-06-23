"It started creating a lot of talk"- Salina de la Renta on the inspiration behind her character (Exclusive)

Salina de la Renta (Natalia Class) has explained the inspiration behind her character on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted.

Natalia joined Major League Wrestling in 2019 as Salina de la Renta in a managerial and on-screen personality role. She was the mouthpiece and decision-maker for a group known as Promociones Dorado and led them to great heights.

Speaking about her forewoman character, the 25-year-old star stated that it is just an amplified version of her real self. Salina added that her mom was a big inspiration behind how she presented herself:

"Salina de la Renta is just an amplified version of who I am. I am really blunt. It is very difficult for me to put together the full inspiration because it didn't just come from one particular thing. My mom was a big inspiration for how I portrayed myself. I've always looked up to her. She has always been a savage and I didn't really understand that until I started behaving like her and it started creating a lot of talk and I guess that is how I became Salina de la Renta. I wouldn't say that this is just the character that I put on, this is who I am." (9:13 to 9:55)

You can check out the full episode of UnSKripted below.

Salina de la Renta used to a be a close friend of WWE Star Zelina Vega

Salina disclosed on the same podcast that she used to be close friends with WWE's Zelina Vega. The 25-year-old made her wrestling debut at IBIW's BELIEVE 127, where she teamed up with Zelina and Raegan Fire.

The former MLW star also revealed that while the two drifted apart when the latter joined WWE, Zelina tried to re-establish contact when she heard about the former's WWE tryouts:

"I would say I actually trained with her in the beginning. We used to be pretty close, but I think when she decided to go to WWE, with time, you know, you stop talking to certain people, but when I was about to be picked up by WWE, she reached out, and she was trying to re-establish her friendship with me."

Salina's tryouts with WWE didn't go as she'd hoped since she was asked to participate in the ring rather than give a promo. This intrigued her because she had only managed 95 matches and was mainly known for her work as a manager.

