Samantha Irvin FINALLY breaks silence after she was seen crying during Ricochet's possible last WWE appearance

WWE announcer Samantha Irvin has made her first tweet since the RAW events. She responded to a fan who commented on last night's RAW segment involving her and Ricochet. Irvin was in tears as her fiance was being stretchered out.

On last night's episode of WWE RAW, Bron Breakker viciously attacked Ricochet backstage and left him screaming in pain. WWE officials quickly intervened, and Ricochet was loaded into an ambulance.

Samantha Irvin couldn't control her emotions. She was in tears while Ricochet was being tended to by WWE's medical personnel, and then she left in the ambulance without saying a word. A fan on Twitter claimed that Irvin cried more when Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Trending

After reacting for the first time since the attack, Samantha broke her silence with an emoji, seemingly in agreement with the fan.

Expand Tweet

How did Ricochet and Samantha Irvin meet?

Ricochet and Irvin went public with their relationship in late 2021. The lovebirds got engaged in January 2023.

The One and Only appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet last year and opened up about his relationship with Irvin.

“Went to see her [Samantha Irvin] in Vegas, cause she used to perform here. She did a bunch of cool shows down here but we actually started on Twitter. She added me on Twitter and we started talking. I flew out to see her. When I landed in Vegas, we didn’t have anything planned, so we were just driving around and I’m looking at Vegas. She goes ‘do you wanna go to the Grand Canyon?” and I said sure. So that’s how kinda our first meeting was.” [Transcription via Sportskeeda]

Expand Tweet

Irvin is doing incredibly well as the WWE ring announcer. Fans are already dubbing her one of the greatest ring announcers ever. Many fans are concerned that Irvin might leave the company after Ricochet's rumored upcoming departure.

What did you think of Irvin's work on RAW last night?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback