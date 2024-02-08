Samantha Irvin reacts to Liv Morgan's latest photos, sends a two-word message

Samantha Irvin took to social media to react to Liv Morgan's recently uploaded photos. Morgan made her WWE return during the Women's Royal Rumble Match last month.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion had been sidelined for months due to an injury. She was the 30th entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match before she was eliminated by Bayley.

Taking to social media, Morgan posted a new set of photos and sent a three-word message, which caught the attention of Irvin. The latter then commented on Morgan's post on social media.

"She's baaaaaaaaack," wrote Irvin.

Check out a screengrab of Irvin's Instagram comment:

Liv Morgan opened up about her character change in WWE

Liv Morgan opened up about her changes in her character in WWE. Over the years, she has established her place as a top star in the company.

Speaking on the latest edition of The Bump, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion explained the reason behind the same. Morgan previously had teardrops as part of her makeup. But she decided to wipe them away, as she claimed she no longer had any reason to cry.

Morgan said:

"I used to come out with teardrops on my face. Always. Up to interpretation, am I crying tears of sadness? Am I crying tears of happiness? Who knows? But now, I have wiped my tears because I have no reason to cry, and now you can cry about it,"

Morgan is a former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. Before her latest injury, she lost the Women's Tag Team Championships, along with Raquel Rodriguez.

However, the 29-year-old has her sights set on Rhea Ripley and the Women's World Championship. Morgan will be facing Zoey Stark in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW. The winner will be added to the chamber match in Australia.

Would you like to see Morgan challenge Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below.

