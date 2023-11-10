Samantha Irvin responds to disrespectful fan who says she "married a mid carder"

WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin has responded to a fan who took a massive shot at Ricochet.

Ricochet and Irvin have been engaged for about 10 months now. Irvin always makes it a point to support Ricochet against the criticism he receives from trolls and haters.

Samantha Irvin recently shared a picture of herself that went viral on Wrestling Twitter. A troller couldn't help but take a shot at Ricochet in his response to the picture, stating that Irvin 'married a mid-carder." Irvin noticed the tweet and decided to respond to the same.

Here's her reply to the troll:

"*a future WWE Hall of Famer, future Grand Slam Champ, a GOAT High Flyer, an internationally known elite athlete, an inspiration to millions in all age groups AND a man who was with me before it all started, believed in my dream & built me up the entire way through. fixed it! :)"

Samantha Irvin didn't stop here and responded to another troll soon after

The WWE Universe had massive praise for Samantha's clap back at the troll. Another troll wrote that Ricochet will never become a WWE Grand Slam Champion.

Irvin responded by saying that even if Ricochet doesn't become a Grand Slam Champion, he will have accomplished a lot while aiming to become one.

Ricochet has been with WWE for five years at this point. The high-flyer has wowed the WWE Universe with his incredible agility and death-defying moves over the years. His accomplishments include a WWE US title run, an Intercontinental title run, and an NXT North American title run.

Only time will tell if Ricochet ever becomes a WWE Grand Slam Champion.

What do you think? Will Ricochet ever manage to win the top prize in WWE?

