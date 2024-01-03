Samantha Irvin responds to Velveteen Dream's apology video to Triple H and WWE

Samantha Irvin has replied to Velveteen Dream's apology video to Triple H and WWE.

Velveteen Dream shared a video on his official Instagram handle last night. In the video, he apologized to Triple H, Shawn Michaels, WWE, and the fans. Dream's post received a massive response, with many lauding him for apologizing.

WWE's ring announcer Samantha Irvin also responded to Dream's post. Check out her response below:

"God is with you ❤️ I pray 2024 brings joy, creativity, acceptance, forgiveness, and opportunity!!!"

Samantha Irvin's comment on Dream's post

WWE released Velveteen Dream in May 2021

Dream was being touted as a future WWE megastar while he was in NXT. Things took a turn for the worse when he got involved in a bunch of controversies. The former star had massive praise for Triple H in his apology video. Check out an excerpt from the video below:

”I want to apologize to Paul Leveque. Paul, you are such an understanding and patient man and leader, and getting the opportunity to work with you and learn from you — I get the sense of what makes you who you are, and how you’ve been able to handle the responsibility of being in the public light for such a long time. I want to apologize to you Paul, I’m sorry." [H/T: CageSideSeats]

Dream also apologized to fans and acknowledged that he was immature. He then apologized to Shawn Michaels and heaped big praise on the WWE Hall of Famer.

Shortly after, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Dream was looking to do several media interviews following the apology video. SRS's report also stated that Dream is ready to answer any questions.

