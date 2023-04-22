"Same thing every week" - WWE fans annoyed as The Bloodline get involved in Solo Sikoa's match on SmackDown

WWE fans were annoyed as The Bloodline got involved in Solo Sikoa's match against Matt Riddle on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Matt Riddle recently returned to the promotion and had his eyes set on Solo Sikoa, who put him out of action a few months ago. The Original Bro aligned himself with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in an effort to dismantle The Bloodline.

Riddle faced Sikoa in a No Disqualification match, with the former looking to take out The Enforcer. However, it didn't go according to plan this past week on RAW, as Riddle ended up buried under the announcers' table courtesy of Solo Sikoa.

Despite putting up a valiant performance, Matt Riddle could not emerge victorious as The Usos got involved, resulting in the former tag team champion going through a table.

WWE @WWE



Make no mistake, this is a message for The victory is NEVER enough for #TheBloodline Make no mistake, this is a message for @SamiZayn and @FightOwensFight who will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The @WWEUsos next week on #SmackDown The victory is NEVER enough for #TheBloodline ☝️Make no mistake, this is a message for @SamiZayn and @FightOwensFight who will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The @WWEUsos next week on #SmackDown! https://t.co/5JMo8CozSf

WWE fans were annoyed by the outcome as The Usos find a way to get involved in all of Solo's matches.

Check out some of the reactions below:

🔥Cellini🔥 @Cellini_LL @WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight @WWE Usos The bloodline is so annoying, hoping the lose next week cause this is ridiculous @WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight @WWEUsos The bloodline is so annoying, hoping the lose next week cause this is ridiculous

One fan pointed out that SmackDown has ended in a similar fashion for the past three weeks.

𝓚𝓲𝓮𝓻𝓪𝓷 @Kieran96cfc @WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight @WWE Usos Hasnt smackdown ended the exact same the last 3 weeks pretty much @WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight @WWEUsos Hasnt smackdown ended the exact same the last 3 weeks pretty much

Some fans called the outcome "boring."

It will be interesting to see how this beatdown will affect Matt Riddle's performance at WWE Backlash.

What did you make of this finish? Sound off in the comments section below.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes