"Same thing every week" - WWE fans annoyed as The Bloodline get involved in Solo Sikoa's match on SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 22, 2023 08:25 IST
The Bloodline
The Bloodline's reign of terror continues

WWE fans were annoyed as The Bloodline got involved in Solo Sikoa's match against Matt Riddle on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Matt Riddle recently returned to the promotion and had his eyes set on Solo Sikoa, who put him out of action a few months ago. The Original Bro aligned himself with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in an effort to dismantle The Bloodline.

Riddle faced Sikoa in a No Disqualification match, with the former looking to take out The Enforcer. However, it didn't go according to plan this past week on RAW, as Riddle ended up buried under the announcers' table courtesy of Solo Sikoa.

Despite putting up a valiant performance, Matt Riddle could not emerge victorious as The Usos got involved, resulting in the former tag team champion going through a table.

The victory is NEVER enough for #TheBloodline ☝️Make no mistake, this is a message for @SamiZayn and @FightOwensFight who will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The @WWEUsos next week on #SmackDown! https://t.co/5JMo8CozSf

WWE fans were annoyed by the outcome as The Usos find a way to get involved in all of Solo's matches.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight @WWEUsos Same thing every week…
@WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight @WWEUsos Why is it always the same ending every match 🤬
@WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight @WWEUsos The bloodline is so annoying, hoping the lose next week cause this is ridiculous
@WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight @WWEUsos Oh shock the bloodline won a match with help? Gee never have seen that ending before.
@WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight @WWEUsos Repetitive
@WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight @WWEUsos Me after 10 years when I still seeing Romans or Bloodlines same old victories. https://t.co/00kfqTadcT
@WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight @WWEUsos did anyone expect anything different? i mean when do they not cheat to win?
@WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight @WWEUsos Alright, enough with this finish.
@WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight @WWEUsos same old same every week what’s new ?
@WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight @WWEUsos https://t.co/w1hvAAIleg

One fan pointed out that SmackDown has ended in a similar fashion for the past three weeks.

@WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight @WWEUsos Hasnt smackdown ended the exact same the last 3 weeks pretty much

Some fans called the outcome "boring."

@WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight @WWEUsos boring.
@WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight @WWEUsos God I’m so bored of this

It will be interesting to see how this beatdown will affect Matt Riddle's performance at WWE Backlash.

What did you make of this finish? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha
