"Sami deserves Wrestlemania" - WWE fans go berserk as 38-year-old star fired up over Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Wrestling fans went into a frenzy as they witnessed Sami Zayn taking the fight to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

At the 2023 Royal Rumble, Zayn turned his back on The Tribal Chief to side with his best friend, Kevin Owens. Roman Reigns, on the latest episode of SmackDown, addressed Sami Zayn's future in The Bloodline.

During Reigns' promo on tonight's SmackDown, he noted that Cody Rhodes deserved his attention, unlike the former Honorary Uce. The world champion said he gave Zayn the opportunity of a lifetime, but the latter just used him and his family.

Finally, Sami Zayn came from behind and attacked Reigns. Later, The Tribal Chief went on to hit Sami with a steel chair, but the 38-year-old star took him out with a Spear.

The WWE Universe took to Twitter as they were on cloud nine to watch Sami Zayn all fired up over The Tribal Chief.

Check out the reactions below:

Some fans mentioned that Sami deserves a WrestleMania match next to Reigns.

One fan shared that The Bloodline storyline involving Zayn is among the best in WWE history.

1997🐐 @MartaviousPaul @WWEonFOX @SamiZayn This is so good bro the best story in years @WWEonFOX @SamiZayn This is so good bro the best story in years

Another fan praised Reigns for putting the former Intercontinental champion over is impressive for business.

Bill T @realtreadhead @WWEonFOX @SamiZayn Dude Roman has been putting Sami over like a million bucks. That such good business @WWEonFOX @SamiZayn Dude Roman has been putting Sami over like a million bucks. That such good business

A WWE fan also mentioned how Zayn humiliated Reigns by using his finishing move.

BManMario @Bmanmario2 @WWEonFOX



Sami using Roman's own move against him @SamiZayn Talk about ultimate humiliationSami using Roman's own move against him @WWEonFOX @SamiZayn Talk about ultimate humiliationSami using Roman's own move against him

Another fan said Zayn's Spear on Roman Reigns was beautiful and clean.

Some fans are incredibly head-over-heels for a cinematic storyline that has brought the 38-year-old star to The Bloodline.

The Tribal Chief will now face Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber in Montreal. It remains to be seen whether Zayn will be able to dethrone The Tribal Chief in his hometown.

What did you think of Sami Zayn confronting Roman Reigns on tonight's WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 7482 votes