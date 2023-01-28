“Sami is done” - Fans predict Sami Zayn’s end after he disobeys Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Fans predict that Sami Zayn will be done after he disobeyed Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown to help Solo Sikoa in his match against Kevin Owens.

The storyline between KO and the Bloodline has gained a lot of traction in recent weeks. Over time, the feud is turning more interesting as many fans are left wondering where Sami's allegiance lies in this feud.

After weeks of trying to get revenge on The Bloodline, Owens attacked Roman Reigns last week on SmackDown before signing their contract for the match. This resulted in a match being made for tonight, where Owens faced off against Sikoa.

Both men had a hard-fought match that went back and forth, with neither man dominating the match. Solo's unbeaten run on the main roster nearly came to an end when Kevin Owens hit a Swanton Bomb on him. However, Sami arrived at the right time to make the save.

What transpired next was the utter chaos that resulted in Kevin Owens standing tall after taking out Solo with a steel chair.

Following the match, fans took to Twitter to predict that Sami was in deep trouble for disobeying Roman Reigns' orders to stay away till the Royal Rumble.

Check out some of the tweets below:

One fan asked if Sami was in trouble or if Solo was the one in trouble.

One fan wondered why the match ended without the bell being rung.

Another predicted that Sami Zayn will be in trouble.

Roman Reigns definitely won't be happy about what happened tonight, and he may look to take his frustrations out on Sami Zayn.

Do you think Sami should've interfered in the match? Sound off in the comments section.

