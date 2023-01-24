"Sami looking at those titles" - Twitter erupts after Bloodline member gets injured during match on WWE RAW

The wrestling world on Twitter erupted after The Usos' Undisputed Tag Team Championship match against The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

Midway through the contest, Jimmy Uso suffered an injury following a stage dive to the outside. The referee even threw up the dreaded 'X' sign. However, it eventually turned out to be part of the ongoing storyline with Sami Zayn and The Bloodline.

Following Adam Pearce's approval, The Honorary Uce stepped in for Jimmy and teamed up with Jey Uso. The duo went on to win the match, with The Honorary Uce briefly getting a taste of holding the tag team championship.

The majority of the fans on social media seemed elated with the angle, celebrating Zayn's big win on RAW XXX.

Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to Sami Zayn stepping in for Jimmy Uso:

trey❤️‍🔥 @ThetreyJG @reigns_era I knew it was a work but the collective gasp was crazy when they threw the X @reigns_era I knew it was a work but the collective gasp was crazy when they threw the X

‏ً @HR_6IX @reigns_era Nah hhh not seeing heaven using the x for storylines @reigns_era Nah hhh not seeing heaven using the x for storylines

Aaronm @Aaronm44351209 @reigns_era I was laying down and sat up immediately when I saw the x but hearing it’s a work calmed me down @reigns_era I was laying down and sat up immediately when I saw the x but hearing it’s a work calmed me down

Ruhul🃏 @Ruhuli02 @reigns_era i dead thought it was legit for a second tho @reigns_era i dead thought it was legit for a second tho

Sean @SeanAGMusic @WWE @SamiZayn @WWE Usos @SamiZayn This storyline is by far, the BEST storyline #WWE has going on right now IMO! Fantastic! Keep Sami in the Bloodline! Let this venture into the longevity of the 4-hourseman! Make this legendary! Also, about time a belt got put on @WWE Usos Rock though! @WWE @WWEUsos @SamiZayn This storyline is by far, the BEST storyline #WWE has going on right now IMO! Fantastic! Keep Sami in the Bloodline! Let this venture into the longevity of the 4-hourseman! Make this legendary! Also, about time a belt got put on @SamiZayn! @WWEUsos Rock though!

Over the past few months, The Honorary Uce has pledged his allegiance to The Bloodline and once again did the same on this week's WWE RAW. However, his big test will take place at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, as declared by Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the show. Expect The Honorary Uce to play a crucial role.

Is Sami Zayn on borrowed time with The Bloodline after this week's WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes