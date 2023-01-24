Create

"Sami looking at those titles" - Twitter erupts after Bloodline member gets injured during match on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn had a big night on this week
Sami Zayn had a big night on this week's RAW

The wrestling world on Twitter erupted after The Usos' Undisputed Tag Team Championship match against The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

Midway through the contest, Jimmy Uso suffered an injury following a stage dive to the outside. The referee even threw up the dreaded 'X' sign. However, it eventually turned out to be part of the ongoing storyline with Sami Zayn and The Bloodline.

Following Adam Pearce's approval, The Honorary Uce stepped in for Jimmy and teamed up with Jey Uso. The duo went on to win the match, with The Honorary Uce briefly getting a taste of holding the tag team championship.

The majority of the fans on social media seemed elated with the angle, celebrating Zayn's big win on RAW XXX.

Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to Sami Zayn stepping in for Jimmy Uso:

@WWE @WWEUsos @SamiZayn The expected worst hour in @SamiZayn life...turned out to be his best!#RAWXXX #TagTitles
@WWE @WWEUsos @SamiZayn This storyline is fantastic
@WWE @WWEUsos @SamiZayn https://t.co/3m2JeSz7WU
@WWE @WWEUsos @SamiZayn https://t.co/2rXQvaNFLe
@WrestlinRealest Sami looking at those tittles🤔
The X goes up for Jimmy Uso but Sami replaces him. Beautiful storytelling #RawXXX
@reigns_era I knew it was a work but the collective gasp was crazy when they threw the X
@reigns_era Nah hhh not seeing heaven using the x for storylines
@reigns_era I was laying down and sat up immediately when I saw the x but hearing it’s a work calmed me down
@reigns_era Triple H is a cook
@reigns_era i dead thought it was legit for a second tho
@reigns_era What a first hour, this is HHH masterpiece.
@reigns_era Sami is fired up bro!!!
@WWE @WWEUsos @SamiZayn I had to much anxiety from that match 😭😭
@WWE @WWEUsos @SamiZayn Sami is just on top of the world now.
@WWE @WWEUsos @SamiZayn God this storytelling tonight is insane
@WWE @WWEUsos @SamiZayn This storyline is by far, the BEST storyline #WWE has going on right now IMO! Fantastic! Keep Sami in the Bloodline! Let this venture into the longevity of the 4-hourseman! Make this legendary! Also, about time a belt got put on @SamiZayn! @WWEUsos Rock though!

Over the past few months, The Honorary Uce has pledged his allegiance to The Bloodline and once again did the same on this week's WWE RAW. However, his big test will take place at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, as declared by Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the show. Expect The Honorary Uce to play a crucial role.

Is Sami Zayn on borrowed time with The Bloodline after this week's WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

