  Sami Zayn admits he felt "ashamed" of himself for crossing a major line; recalls conversation with Kevin Owens' mother

Sami Zayn admits he felt "ashamed" of himself for crossing a major line; recalls conversation with Kevin Owens' mother

By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 25, 2025 05:35 GMT
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have known each other for a long time (Images via WWE.com)
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have known each other for a long time (Images via WWE.com)

Sami Zayn was involved in a backstage interview on the latest episode of WWE RAW. He admitted that he did something that made him feel ashamed and also reflected on his recent conversation with Kevin Owens' mother.

The two WWE stars have been friends for a long time, but they've also been rivals many times. They will collide in an Unsanctioned Match at Elimination Chamber in their home country of Canada this Saturday.

Sami Zayn spoke to Jackie Redmond on RAW this week and when he was asked about Kevin Owens showing up at his house a few days ago, he admitted that he did something similar over the weekend. Zayn said he went to his former best friend's house, but the latter wasn't there. However, he did meet KO's mother, and they had a positive conversation.

Sami Zayn said that when he got back home that night, he felt ashamed of himself for what he had done. He added that he couldn't look at himself in the mirror and didn't recognize the person who went to Kevin Owens' house. Zayn wasn't sure what his intentions were, but he mentioned they weren't good.

Sami also said that family had never been involved in their past feuds, and he didn't recognize either Owens or himself. At the end of the interview, he told Kevin Owens that when they collide at Elimination Chamber, it would be a very bad time for him.

Edited by Neda Ali
