"I don't understand how you guys constantly do this to me" - Sami Zayn airs his frustrations with WWE

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently vented his frustrations with the conspiracies against him in WWE.

Johnny Knoxville answered Sami's open challenge this week on SmackDown. The Elder Statesman declined to accept, stating that Knoxville did not belong in the ring and hit the Jackass Forever star with a vicious Helluva Kick before leaving the ring.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with the Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn on Talking Smack this week. When asked for the reason behind the vicious attack on Johnny Knoxville, the champ flipped out and mentioned that he did nothing wrong.

Sami reasoned that it was hard to get TV time in WWE and Knoxville tried to upstage him during his celebrations. So, he beat him up and felt great about it.

Here's what Sami had to say:

"Why? Why is it me who has to explain anything? I don't understand how you guys constantly do this to me. How are you framing this like I did anything wrong? He showed up in my allotted segment. Do you know how hard it is to get television time? And I had a little block, a tiny sliver of the show to celebrate the fact that I overcame everything to become Intercontinental Champion once again and then he shows up. So I did what we do around here. Right? Am I crazy? This is what we do. He came, I beat him up. That's what we do on the show. It's WWE. Yeah, I beat him up. I feel great." [2:11-2:53]

Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville are on a warpath ahead of WrestleMania

The Master Strategist has been at odds with the Jackass Forever star ever since Knoxville announced his participation in the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year.

Zayn also eliminated Knoxville from the Royal Rumble match. While this rivalry is showing no signs of slowing down, another challenge awaits the Intercontinental Champion in the form of Ricochet next week.

The high-flying superstar challenged Sami Zayn to a matchup for the latter's championship next week on SmackDown.

