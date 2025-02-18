Sami Zayn is asked to turn heel after unsanctioned match is announced by WWE

Sami Zayn received an interesting message from a WWE star during the latest episode of RAW. It was confirmed during the show that he would take on his former best friend, Kevin Owens, in an unsanctioned match at Elimination Chamber in their home country.

Karrion Kross has been eyeing the former Intercontinental Champion for a while now. A feud between them seems like something that will take place sometime in the future. Two weeks ago, Zayn was driven head-first into the mat after taking a package piledriver.

Kross thinks he knows what Sami needs to do and offered him a piece of advice. The latter opened this week's episode of RAW, stating that he wasn't medically cleared to compete but still wanted to fight Kevin Owens. Adam Pearce came out and made the match official. It will be anything goes since it's an unsanctioned match.

During a backstage segment, Karrion Kross asked Sami Zayn whether he believed he was capable of beating KO with the state he was in. The Herald of Doomsday added:

"Sami, I still believe deep down inside, you know there's always more time to turn things around."

Karrion Kross made a twisting motion with his hand, and it seemed like he was telling Sami Zayn to do something outside of his comfort zone or character.

