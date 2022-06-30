"I’m rooting for Roman Reigns" – Money in the Bank competitor on who he’s backing at SummerSlam

Sami Zayn has come out in support of Roman Reigns. The SmackDown Superstar stated that he believes The Tribal Chief will retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

Reigns and Lesnar will once again square off at the Biggest Party of the Summer, with the stipulation this time being a Last Man Standing match. The bout was made official when The Beast returned to WWE on the June 17 episode of SmackDown and laid out the Bloodline in the middle of the ring with successive F5s.

The "Honorary Uce" appeared on WWE's the Bump this week. Zayn mentioned that his loyalties are with The Bloodline and that he wanted The Head of The Table to prevail against the Beast.

Here's what the former Intercontinental Champion had to say:

"I am a man of integrity. That's followed me my entire career. I'm rooting for Roman Reigns because Roman Reigns and the Bloodline have embraced me, accepted me and I appreciate that and I'm not about to double-cross anybody. Let's put that behind us. I don't even want to put this into the Universe and say if Brock Lesnar won or somebody else won. I don't think that far ahead. Right now, it's just about taking care of business." (From 55:08 - 55:35)

You can watch the full episode here:

Roman Reigns' last title defense was against Riddle

The Original Bro was in for the fight of his life as he squared off against The Head of the Table for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on SmackDown last week.

Before the bout, Riddle declared that he was dedicating the match to his RK-Bro partner, Randy Orton. The former RAW Tag Team Champion pulled out all the stops against Reigns. even landing an RKO for a nearfall. However, there was no fairytale ending as The Tribal Chief speared him in mid-air to pick up the win and maintain his position on the "Island of Relevancy."

It will be interesting to see what the next chapter of Reigns and Lesnar's rivalry holds as the two behemoths prepare for the epic showdown at SummerSlam.

